Celine Dion thanks fans for birthday wishes as she turns 50

31st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The Canadian singer was forced to cancel a number of shows due to an ear condition.

Celine Dion has thanked fans for their birthday wishes days after she was again forced to cancel shows due to illness.

The Canadian singer – who turned 50 on Friday – is suffering from an ear condition which requires surgery.

She cancelled a series of April shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas earlier this month, but is expected to return to the venue in May.

Dion said she “can’t wait to get back to 100%, and to see you all again” in an update on Saturday.

She wrote that the influx of birthday messages had “touched me deeply” and revealed she had celebrated the day with her family.

Dion has been suffering with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube for the past 12 to 18 months.

In recent weeks, the ear drop medications she had been using to treat the condition stopped working meaning she requires “a minimally invasive surgical procedure”, a statement revealed earlier this month.

Dion is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum – where Adele has previously watched the star – on May 22.

In January, some of Dion’s shows were also cancelled because of illness.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products
WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease
Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists
Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version