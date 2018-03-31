Celine Dion thanks fans for birthday wishes as she turns 50

The Canadian singer was forced to cancel a number of shows due to an ear condition.

Celine Dion has thanked fans for their birthday wishes days after she was again forced to cancel shows due to illness.

The Canadian singer – who turned 50 on Friday – is suffering from an ear condition which requires surgery.

She cancelled a series of April shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas earlier this month, but is expected to return to the venue in May.

Dion said she “can’t wait to get back to 100%, and to see you all again” in an update on Saturday.

She wrote that the influx of birthday messages had “touched me deeply” and revealed she had celebrated the day with her family.

Dion has been suffering with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube for the past 12 to 18 months.

In recent weeks, the ear drop medications she had been using to treat the condition stopped working meaning she requires “a minimally invasive surgical procedure”, a statement revealed earlier this month.

Dion is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum – where Adele has previously watched the star – on May 22.

In January, some of Dion’s shows were also cancelled because of illness.

