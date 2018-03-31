Dec acknowledges Ant's absence as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

31st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Davina McCall and Stephen Merchant were on hand to lend support as the show began.

Declan Donnelly acknowledged Ant McPartlin’s absence as he opened Saturday Night Takeaway on its return.

The presenter is without his normal sidekick after Ant stepped down from his TV commitments when he was charged with drink driving earlier this month.

Presenting the show on his own for the first time in his history, Dec was given a rapturous welcome by the studio audience who he high-fived on his way to the stage.

He thanked them for their “very, very, warm reception”, before adding: “I’ve got twice the amount of work to do so we’re going to crack on and say hello to our star guest announcer Mr Stephen Merchant.”

Merchant then asked Dec if he needed a hand presenting as there was “a little bit of space on the stage”, before the pair exchanged a joke about their height difference.

Although officially hosting solo, Dec was offered a helping hand by presenter Davina McCall for a new segment of the show related to McCall’s own show, This Time Next Year.

The pair teamed up to offer a surprise to audience member Diane for This Time Next Takeaway, which involved the surprised guest’s family members.

McPartlin appeared in the opening titles of the show and will also appear in the episode as part of the duo’s pre-recorded Saturday Knight Takeaway sketch after ITV decided it should be broadcast.

Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will be on hand in their regular support roles.

Hours before the live show, the programme’s official Twitter account previewed the script which confirmed Dec would be hosting alone.

They wrote: “Just a little photo to prove that we don’t just wing it, there is actually a script!”

Dec, 42, who recently confirmed he is going to be a father, will also present next week’s final episode in Florida.

McPartlin has stepped back from his TV commitments and returned to rehab after he was charged with drink driving earlier this month.

He will appear in court on April 4.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease
Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products
Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'
Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version