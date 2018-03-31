Dame Helen Mirren reveals tattooed eyebrows are secret to youthful looks

31st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

She was 'fed up' with her sparse eyebrows.

Dame Helen Mirren has revealed she had her eyebrows tattooed.

The actress, 72, decided to get the work done after becoming “fed up” with her sparse eyebrows.

It comes weeks after she posted a no make-up selfie ahead of the Oscars.

Dame Helen told the Daily Mail: “I’ll tell you what I had done recently, which I love — I got my eyebrows tattooed,”.

“I was fed up of my brows barely being there and when one of my girlfriends got it done, I thought that they looked great.

“They’re very lightly and delicately done — but it means that when I get up in the morning and I have no make-up on, at least I have eyebrows.

“It’s made a huge difference.”

