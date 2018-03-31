Lena Dunham addresses Beyonce bite-gate after slamming rumours she was culprit

Lena Dunham has said having to deny she was the actress to have bitten Beyonce is “its own special hell”.

The Girls creator has rejected rumours she was the mystery culprit after Tiffany Haddish revealed the story in a recent interview.

Haddish told GQ magazine she met the superstar at a party in December 2017, where an unnamed actress bit the singer on the face.

But can someone explain to my mom why anyone THINKS I bit Beyonce? She seems mad and also weirdly doubtful of me… — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 30, 2018

Fans of Beyonce have attempted to get to the bottom of the story, with Dunham joining Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan in denying they were responsible.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

On Saturday, Dunham posted: “Woke up with this thought: having to deny biting anyone as an adult is its own special hell/not the reality I was hoping to inhabit.”

Earlier she had asked for someone to explain to her mother “why anyone THINKS I bit Beyonce?”.

“She seems mad and also weirdly doubtful of me,” Dunham added.

A representative for Beyonce told GQ that they did not know anything about the incident.

