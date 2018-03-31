Lena Dunham addresses Beyonce bite-gate after slamming rumours she was culprit

31st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The Girls star compared rejecting rumours to 'a special hell'.

Lena Dunham has said having to deny she was the actress to have bitten Beyonce is “its own special hell”.

The Girls creator has rejected rumours she was the mystery culprit after Tiffany Haddish revealed the story in a recent interview.

Haddish told GQ magazine she met the superstar at a party in December 2017, where an unnamed actress bit the singer on the face.

Fans of Beyonce have attempted to get to the bottom of the story, with Dunham joining Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan in denying they were responsible.

Lathan wrote on Twitter earlier this week: “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

On Saturday, Dunham posted: “Woke up with this thought: having to deny biting anyone as an adult is its own special hell/not the reality I was hoping to inhabit.”

Earlier she had asked for someone to explain to her mother “why anyone THINKS I bit Beyonce?”.

“She seems mad and also weirdly doubtful of me,” Dunham added.

A representative for Beyonce told GQ that they did not know anything about the incident.

© Press Association 2018

