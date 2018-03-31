Ted Nugent says Parkland teenagers attacking the NRA have 'no soul'

31st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

Rocker Ted Nugent has said the Florida students calling for gun control have “no soul” and are “mushy brained children”.

He made the comments on Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio programme.

Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

He went on to say that “the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul”, and that the gun-control measures they support amount to “spiritual suicide”.

A representative for the 69-year-old did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nugent made the comments the same day several advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a survivor of the Parkland shooting online.

© Press Association 2018

