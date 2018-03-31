Peter Kay adds second Car Share screening after 'overwhelming demand'

Tickets for the first event sold out within minutes.

Peter Kay has added a second Car Share screening after tickets sold out so fast fans said it was easier to see Beyonce.

The comedian announced a special charity screening of new episodes of the hit series would take place at the Blackpool Opera House in April when he broke his Twitter silence after cancelling his huge nationwide tour in December 2017.

Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am. https://t.co/F1n5Mq82w9https://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/gJLqteRQXI — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 29, 2018

Tickets for the one-off event on April 7 sold out in minutes, prompting Kay to announce another screening on April 6.

Due to demand a further Car Share showing will take place on Friday 6th April https://t.co/qmXH5QrtJehttps://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/3yOqm68QM6 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 31, 2018

Kay previously cancelled his first live tour in eight years, as well as his Dance for Life shows and all other live work commitments, due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

Ticket-selling website Ticketmaster said the new date of the charity screening was being added due to “overwhelming demand.”

#tmAnnounced Due to overwhelming demand, an extra date has been added to see Peter Kay's Car Share at Blackpool Opera House on 6 April. On sale now: https://t.co/CAj9DDKWe7 pic.twitter.com/0N5hOjHNsE — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) March 31, 2018

The second series of the BBC show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

And fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced episodes – including a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

They will be screened alongside two other episodes in aid of The Lily Foundation for research into Mitochondrial disease.

A second date for the fabulous @peterkay_co_uk Charity Screening of Car Share!!! #MitoAware https://t.co/dwpVcKHkBr — The Lily Foundation (@4Lilyfoundation) March 31, 2018

In a statement on his website, Kay said: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.

“I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

We are so excited to announce that the amazing Peter Kay is supporting us with a special charity screening of his award winning BBC series Car Share at Blackpool Opera House on Sat 7th April. Find out more here: https://t.co/XRrdqRG7Oj#ThinkMITO #comedy #thankful https://t.co/HPXF1rfApI — The Lily Foundation (@4Lilyfoundation) March 29, 2018

Demand was so high fans said it was easier to get tickets to see Beyonce and One Direction than it was to snap up passes to the screenings.

One fan wrote: “Love how it was easier to get a Beyonce ticket then buy a Peter Kay car share screening ticket when he’s not even gonna be there.”

love how it was easier to get a Beyoncé ticket then buy a Peter Kay car share screening ticket when he’s not even gonna be there 🙄🙄 — ellie (@ellie_heap) March 31, 2018

Another said: “Been waiting for tickets for Peter kay’s Car Share since 8.45 and still haven’t been able to get Saturday tickets. Thanks @TicketmasterUK for the site crash.”

“Been able to get One Direction tickets easier than this. Changed my work shift for nothing.”

Been waiting for tickets for Peter kay's Car Share since 8.45 and still haven't been able to get Saturday tickets. Thanks @TicketmasterUK for the site crash. Been able to get One Direction tickets easier than this. Changed my work shift for nothing👌👍 — Tia Williams (@ginger_tia) March 31, 2018

However, other fans celebrated bagging tickets, with one writing; “We are off to Peter Kay’s Car Share next Sat at the gorgeous Blackpool Opera House. Great news that the charity will benefit doubly as Fri added as an extra night. Really looking forward to it.”

We are off to Peter Kay's Car Share next Sat at the gorgeous Blackpool Opera House. Great news that the charity will benefit doubly as Fri added as an extra night. Really looking forward to it @siangibby xxx — Catherine Hodgson (@KatyCutprice) March 31, 2018

Another wrote: “Just managed to get for a charity screening of Peter Kay’s car share.

“Thrilled but 6hrs sleep was not enough! Back to bed…”

Just managed to get for a charity screening of Peter Kay’s car share 😃😃 thrilled but 6hrs sleep was not enough! Back to bed… — Jane Robinson (@jane_kjane) March 31, 2018

It is not yet known if the comedian will attend the screenings.

