Dec set to present penultimate Saturday Night Takeaway solo

Ant McPartlin stepped down from TV commitments following a drink driving charge.

Declan Donnelly will present Saturday Night Takeaway alone for the first time in the show’s history on Saturday night.

The presenter will be without Ant McPartlin for the penultimate episode in the series although Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will be on hand in their regular support roles.

McPartlin has stepped back from his TV commitments and returned to rehab after he was charged with drink driving earlier this month.

But he will feature in the episode as part of the duo’s pre-recorded Saturday Knight Takeaway sketch after it was decided they should be broadcast.

Back in studio today preparing your #SaturdayNightTakeaway for tomorrow night. Have a great Good Friday! D x — antanddec (@antanddec) March 30, 2018

On Friday Dec revealed he was heading for rehearsals solo in a message on Twitter.

He wrote: “Back in studio today preparing your #SaturdayNightTakeaway for tomorrow night. Have a great Good Friday! D x.”

Donnelly, 42, who recently confirmed he is going to be a father, will also present next week’s final episode in Florida alone.

McPartlin will appear in court on April 4.

