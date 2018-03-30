Corrie's Connor McIntyre lauded after Pat Phelan storyline reaches climax

30th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The villain was pushed to his death by wife Eileen Grimshaw after she learned the truth about his crimes.

Coronation Street actor Connor McIntyre has been praised for his portrayal of villainous Pat Phelan after he bid farewell to the character.

In a dramatic double-episode on Good Friday, Pat was pushed to his death by wife Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) after she learned the truth about his crimes.

The shock twist saw Eileen label Pat a murderer and rapist after he had launched into a lengthy monologue in which he called himself the “worst thing you can imagine”.

“Do you really want to know what I am? I’m that, I’m the darkness and the light, I’m a creator and a destroyer, the accuser and the prosecutor, I’m the Lord of Hope, I’m the layer in wait, I’m the worst thing you can imagine,” Pat said.

As he went to grab the keys to his boat, he fell through the railings and grabbed onto a rope before Eileen stamped on his hands causing him to fall into the sea below.

His long reign of terror appears to have come to an end and viewers on social media lauded McIntyre’s portrayal as they bemoaned his departure.

@Jordzlee wrote on Twitter: “Oh I love him amazing actor he gets everyone talking doesn’t he. Definitely gonna miss him!”

@Sadielady1959 posted: “Oh no!! I’ve never been so sad to see the back of a baddie!! #Corrie #Phelan @connor9mcintyre it won’t be the same without you.”

@RainyBobs tweeted: “Sat on the edge of the sofa watching @itvcorrie fantastic acting from the great @connor9mcintyre & @Sue_Cleaver.”

@SarahFromNWales posted: “Phenomenal acting from @connor9mcintyre – there will never be a villain as sinister and deeply frightening as #Phelan – I almost hope he will emerge from the sea – incredible suspense.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories

[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public

One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public
Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend

Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend
Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers