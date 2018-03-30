Phillip Schofield celebrates silver wedding anniversary

30th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter also received an early birthday present from Hollywood star Susan Sarandon.

Phillip Schofield marked his silver wedding anniversary with a special message to his wife, Stephanie.

The This Morning presenter celebrated 25 years with his other half on Good Friday.

He wrote on Instagram: “2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That’s a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S.”

Schofield turns 56 on Sunday and received a special present from Hollywood star Susan Sarandon after she promised one during an appearance on This Morning earlier this month.

In a second Instagram post, he wrote “You are indeed an excellent present giver @susansarandon .. thank you for my birthday pressies”, alongside two books about laughing.

In a message Sarandon had written: “As a connoisseur of the giggles, I thought you might enjoy these for your birthday. Hope you have a good one.”

Schofield married Stephanie in March 1993 in Scotland and the couple have two daughters together, Ruby and Molly.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Coronation Street actor CONFIRMS exit from the show

Coronation Street actor CONFIRMS exit from the show
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease
[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories

[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories
Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version