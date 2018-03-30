Cheryl responds to Liam Payne photos with 'innocent dancer'

There has been speculation about the future of their relationship.

Cheryl has responded to reports about her relationship after photos emerged of Liam Payne with a backing dancer.

The singer described the woman in the pictures with the former One Direction star as “an innocent dancer colleague of Liam’s who has a fiance”.

Cheryl and Liam Payne (Ian West/PA)

She added that another woman who appears in photographs is her “long term friend and manager”.

The couple have been the subject of speculation about their future together, despite putting on a united front at the Brit Awards last month.

The former X Factor judge wrote on Twitter: “Now.. off on our holiday. And the only thing we’re making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating. toodles .”

Cheryl had previously briefly responded to the speculation, declaring that “none of that matters” as she opened a Prince’s Trust centre in Newcastle.

The couple welcomed their son Bear in March last year after being an item since 2016.

They first met on The X Factor in 2008 when Cheryl was a judge and Payne auditioned as a solo contestant, two years before becoming part of the hit boyband One Direction on the programme.





