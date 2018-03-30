Heartbeat star Bill Maynard dies at 89

The actor also had starring roles in Oh No, It's Selwyn Froggitt and a string of Carry On films.

Heartbeat actor Bill Maynard has died at the age of 89, his family has confirmed.

The star, who played Claude Jeremiah Greengrass in the series between 1992 and 2000, died in hospital in Leicestershire shortly after breaking his hip in a fall off his mobility scooter, his daughter-in-law said.

Bill Maynard as Greengrass (PA)

Jacqueline Reddin, who is also an actress, told the Press Association: “He was larger than life and he just loved showbiz.

“He was so proud of the fact that he had been working for 81 years and he would have been 90 in October.

“He leaves a son and daughter, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.”

Maynard’s real name was Walter Williams (Family handout)

Maynard, whose real name was Walter Williams, chose his stage name as a reference to the sweet company, Ms Reddin said.

The actor also played the title role in Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt, and starred in Carry On films Carry On At Your Convenience, Carry On Matron and Carry On Dick.

With some of the cast of Heartbeat (Fiona Hanson/PA)

In 1980 he played Sergeant Beetroot in the TV series Worzel Gummidge and more recently made appearances in The Royal and The Moorside.

Ms Reddin said he had recently visited her and her husband in France and had also filmed an episode of the game show Pointless and was looking forward to watching it when it aired.

Maynard filmed an appearance on Pointless (Family handout/PA)

In 2013 the actor celebrated 60 years since his first TV appearance by releasing a version of What A Wonderful World.

© Press Association 2018