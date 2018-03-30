Parents praise CBeebies production of The Tempest

The children's version of the Shakespeare play used the original text.

Parents have praised a CBeebies production of The Tempest for making Shakespeare accessible to a pre-school audience.

The 50-minute programme, made in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), used the Bard’s original text with some integrated explanation.

It follows a previous CBeebies production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2016, which won the RTS programme award 2017 for best children’s programme.

RSC actor Steven Kynman reprised his role as William Shakespeare, while Jenni Dale starred as Swashbuckle’s Captain Captain and Justin Fletcher played the Shakespearean role of Caliban.

Parents posted pictures of their children engrossed in the programme as they praised the production on Twitter.

One parent shared a picture of her child standing in front of the television, captioned: “18 months old riveted to Shakespeare. You’ve done it.”

Another wrote: “The only thing worth paying my tv licence for, the absolutely brilliant cbeebies tempest. Watching my 4 year old mesmerised is just magic. You’ve done it again @CBeebiesHQ.”

Another mother shared a snap of her little boy watching on television, captioned: “Definitely worth the wait. Sat enthralled. We all are. The commentary and explanation is great. Perfectly balanced @StevenKynman @Jennie_Dale Love it!!”

One father wrote: “My 3 year old now officially knows more Shakespeare than I do.”

Another parent said: “wow my 17 month old is absolutely glued to #CBeebiesTempest I’ve never seen the kid so quiet in my life! It’s been over 15 minutes since he’s destroyed anything in my house; he’s that enthralled.”

The production was filmed at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield in February 2018.

It will air on CBeebies again at 4pm on Good Friday and at 4.45pm on Easter Monday and will remain on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days.

