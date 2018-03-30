Zayn Malik teases picture with Brazilian director Jose Padilha

30th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The former One Direction member posted a cryptic message alongside the photograph.

Zayn Malik has sent fans into a frenzy with a picture of himself and Brazilian director Jose Padilha.

The Pillowtalk singer’s only comment – “coming soon” – sparked feverish speculation among fans over what may be in store.

Coming soon

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Wearing a black suit, Malik’s appearance in the shot was suspected by some to be teasing a music video for a second album.

The name and release date for the follow-up to 2016’s Mind Of Mine is yet to be revealed, although two singles – Dusk Till Dawn with Sia and Still Got Time with rapper PartyNextDoor – have already been released.

Gigi Hadid, left, and Zayn Malik arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2016  (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The singer and model Gigi Hadid announced they were parting ways mid-March.

In a statement on Twitter Malik said he had a “huge amount of respect and admiration” for Hadid, as a “woman and a friend”.

He praised her “incredible soul” before thanking fans for respecting the couple’s privacy.

He ended his message saying: “We love you all.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease
Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

Bank of Ireland issues URGENT warning to customers

One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public

One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists
Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend

Met Éireann forecast DRAMATIC change in weather ahead of Easter weekend