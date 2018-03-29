The Weeknd teases new music on Instagram

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

It will be a follow up to 2016's Starboy.

The Weeknd has hinted he will release his new music soon.

The Canadian star, real name Abel Tesfaye, posted what appeared to be album artwork on Instagram, featuring the top half of his face in shadow, with the title My Dear Melancholy.

tonight

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

He captioned the shot: “Tonight”.

The Hills singer, who released album Starboy in 2016, has been teasing the release throughout the week, with a video captioned: “Mastering” and a screenshot of a text message in which he says: ” Should we drop Friday? I’m indifferent to be honest.”

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

He was most recently heard on the soundtrack to Black Panther with Kendrick Lamar on Pray For Me.

