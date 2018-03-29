Kerry Washington teases end of Scandal ahead of series finale

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The show will come to an end after seven seasons.

Kerry Washington has said she thinks “everyone deserves a happy ending” as the cast of Scandal bid farewell to the show.

Ahead of the final episode of the series airing in the US on April 19, the cast spoke about their bittersweet feelings.

The political drama, created by Shonda Rhimes, about a team of crisis managers in Washington DC, has run for seven seasons.

In the video, Washington, who plays Olivia Pope, says: “There isn’t a single feeling I haven’t had about the show ending.”

Tony Goldwyn, who plays her love interest, President Fitzgerald Grant, added:  “I think I’m sort of in denial about the final day on set.

The featurette includes behind the scenes footage, including the cast descending into laughter and dancing on the set.

Washington says: “I think everybody deserves a happy ending,” but Joshua Malina, who plays David Rosen, adds: “Happy endings in the Scandal universe? We’ll see.”

There is also a debate between Goldwyn and Scott Foley (Jake Ballard) about who Olivia will end up with.

Meanwhile Darby Stanchfield, who plays Abby Whelan, predicts her character will get a happy ending with David, saying: “I think they ride off into the sunset together.”

But Washington tells fans: “The only human that’s guaranteed to have a happy ending at the end of Scandal is Shonda Rhimes.”

The clip also includes a look at the final scenes, which sees members of the cast gathered around a coffin.

Scandal airs on Sky Living in the UK.

© Press Association 2018

