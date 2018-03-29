Greek archaeologists prevent BBC filming Le Carre adaptation at Poseidon temple

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The corporation's request to film part of The Little Drummer Girl in Sounion was rejected.

The Greek government has criticised a decision by the country’s powerful archaeological council not to allow the BBC to film part of a serialised adaptation of a John le Carre novel in Cape Sounion, site of an ancient temple of Poseidon.

Lefteris Kretsos, general secretary for media and communication, said the decision by the Central Archaeological Council (KAS) to reject the BBC’s request to film part of The Little Drummer Girl in Sounion “highlights once again the issues we have as a country”.

The rejection comes barely three days after the government announced incentives to attract film productions to cash-strapped Greece.

Filming at Greek archaeological sites, whether for commercial productions or news reporting, requires a permit from archaeologists that is often near impossible and very costly to obtain.

