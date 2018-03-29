Sarah Jessica Parker backs Cynthia Nixon in NY governor campaign

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The duo starred together in Sex And The City.

Sarah Jessica Parker has backed her Sex And The City co-star Cynthia Nixon in her run to be New York governor.

The activist and actress announced her candidacy for the position earlier this month, which will see her run against current office holder Andrew Cuomo.

Parker posted a picture of Nixon on Instagram, writing: “@cynthiaenixon. A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY’er. A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote.”

Nixon, who is best known for playing Miranda Hobbes in the series about four single women in New York, has previously defended her position as a “celebrity” running for a political role.

Speaking about Mr Cuomo, she said: “Don’t try to tell me that I don’t have a right to stand here and say, ‘I want to be governor, because I think you’re doing a lousy job. Nobody is talking about the things that you’re not doing, so I am going to do it’.”

© Press Association 2018

