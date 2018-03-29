Paddy McGuinness and wife 'happier than ever'

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

There has been speculation over their future in recent weeks.

Christine McGuinness has said she and husband Paddy are “happier than ever” following speculation over their marriage.

She revealed she and the Take Me Out presenter have been trying to spend more time together recently after a “difficult” period.

McGuinness, 30, was speaking during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women on Thursday where she also opened up about the couple’s twins, who have autism.

32Red Sprint Cup Day – Haydock Park Racecourse
Paddy McGuinness (Clint Hughes/PA)

Discussing family life, she said: “It’s been really difficult recently.

“I do most of the childcare. I chose to do it. I’ve got absolutely no regrets.

“There’s been so many times where he’s left to go to work and I’ve waved him off and said, ‘Yeah this is fine, go and enjoy your work’ and then I’ve sat and cried, thinking I really wished you would have stayed in. That’s a lack of communication.”

But she said the couple were now on more solid ground, adding: “I try to take the positive from everything and it has made me realise actually I do want to spend more time with him, try and do more things together. We did food tasting yesterday.

“We’re happier than ever right now, it’s great that we’re putting the effort in, it’s lovely, it’s nice. Working at it is quite good, it’s actually exciting, you know?”

On their twins, McGuinness said it has taken time for the couple to feel like they can leave the children on their own.

“I don’t regret putting all my focus on the children, I just hope that my husband didn’t feel too pushed out, because he needs attention, too. I need attention, too,” she added.

© Press Association 2018

