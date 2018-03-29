Ex-British soldier returns to Iraq for BBC documentary

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Adnan Sarwar explores how the country has changed since the war in a two-part series.

Adnan Sarwar presents Return To Iraq (October Films)

Former British soldier Adnan Sarwar is returning to Iraq for a BBC documentary.

Exploring how the country has changed since the Iraq War, the programme with the working title Return To Iraq, will air as a two-part series on BBC2.

Sarwar went to Iraq in 2003 as a 24-year-old soldier with the British Army.

He “initially viewed his mission as liberating the country’s people from Saddam Hussein”.

But the BBC says “when parts of the population turned against the allied forces, Adnan’s life was changed forever by an ambush which killed one of his friends in the Army”.

In the documentary, the former British soldier and journalist will “venture through ancient hilltop villages, IS tunnels, magnificent gorges and sleep under the stars with the locals”.

He will “explore whether the country can break its cycle of violence”, the BBC said.

Executive producer Denman Rooke said: “Adnan is the perfect guide to Iraq for this series.

“He brings a former soldier’s insight and understanding of why – for some – fighting is a way of life, alongside his unique brand of warmth, curiosity and razor-sharp journalistic intelligence, which allow him to engage with and understand the lives of Iraqis as they look to the future.”

© Press Association 2018

