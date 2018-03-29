Job advert reveals potential new series for BBC's Blue Planet team

The makers of Blue Planet II have been advertising for a producer on a 'new and ambitious landmark series' for BBC1.

Sir David Attenborough’s next big series could involve tackling the frozen third of the planet – after the BBC revealed a new series in the works via a job advert.

The makers of Blue Planet II have been advertising for a producer on an “ambitious landmark series” for BBC1.

Due to air in 2021, it will reveal the “wonder and majesty of the frozen third of our planet.”

The show will “transport the audience into new worlds, from deep beneath the Arctic sea ice to the top of the Himalayas”.

The new programme could be a sequel to 2011’s Frozen Planet, which explored the polar regions of the planet and featuring Sir David.

If Sir David were to narrate the new show, he would be 95 when it aired.

The BBC did not comment on the advert, uncovered by The Times, which asks for a producer who will oversee filming in high altitude, ice diving and deep sea submersibles.

Blue Planet II was a huge hit last year and brought the issue of plastic pollution to mass attention.

