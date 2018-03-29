Michaela Coel to give MacTaggart Memorial Lecture

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The MacTaggart Lecture has formed the centrepiece of the Edinburgh International Festival since 1976.

Michaela Coel (Suki Dhanda)

Actress and singer Michaela Coel will deliver this year’s James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture.

Coel, who is also a screenwriter, poet and playwright, appeared in Channel 4 drama Top Boy, wrote and starred in E4 sitcom Chewing Gum and had leading roles at the National Theatre.

The MacTaggart Lecture has formed the centrepiece of the Edinburgh International Television Festival since 1976.

Coel follows in the footsteps of Rupert Murdoch, Armando Iannucci and Jon Snow in giving the lecture on August 22nd.

She said: “I am overjoyed to accept this invitation.

“It seems in some way a celebration of the rapidly changing world we live in.

“But with the constant reshaping of our technological and political world comes a growing need to shine a light and be vigilant rather than complacent about the future of our industry. I feel honoured to contribute to this debate on such a prestigious stage.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] This brand new Penneys range is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon

[PICS] This brand new Penneys range is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists
WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease
One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public

One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public
[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products