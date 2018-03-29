Sting puckers up to Trudie Styler on TV show Lorraine

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Styler admitted that she calls her husband 'Pookie'.

Sting surprised wife Trudie Styler when he joined her on breakfast TV – with the pair puckering up for a kiss.

Styler, 64, was on ITV show Lorraine to discuss her new film, Freak Show

Near the end of her interview, Fields Of Gold singer and former Police frontman Sting, 66, arrived clutching a bouquet.

“I woke up this morning and the bed was empty,” he said.

But when Styler asked: “Did you buy these flowers?” Sting was a little coy.

“I stole them,” he joked. “I didn’t have any money so I had to pinch them.”

After surprising his producer and director wife by joining her in the studio, he puckered up to give her a kiss.

Asked about the secret to their 25-year marriage, Styler said of the man she calls Pookie: “I have a husband who’s constantly on the road so I’ve got to do something….

“We really have very busy lives…Having careers and independent lives is very important.”

© Press Association 2018

