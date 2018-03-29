Peter Kay Car Share screening unveiled in first public statement since tour axed

The star was forced to cancel his first live tour in eight years in December, due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

A charity screening of new episodes of hit TV show Car Share has been announced on Peter Kay’s official Twitter account – in the first post since the comedian cancelled his tour.

The 44-year-old was forced to axe his first live tour in eight years in December, due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Now a post on the star’s Twitter feed has announced a charity screening of new Car Share episodes in April.

“Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am,” it said.

The second series of the BBC show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

And fans of the programme were dismayed when Kay announced that he had no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes – a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

