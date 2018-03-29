Ray BLK joins Liverpool International Music Festival line-up

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The festival takes places at Sefton Park over a weekend in July.

Ray BLK and Jordan Rakei have joined the bill for the Liverpool International Music Festival (LIMF).

James Hype, Tom Zanetti and KO Kane have also been added to the line-up for the event, which takes place over a weekend in July.

It has already been announced that Basement Jaxx, Wiley, Jax Jones and Stefflon Don will be among the performers.

Stefflon Don (PA)
Stefflon Don (PA)

Ray BLK, the first ever unsigned artist to be named on BBC’s Sound of… List in 2017, will be gracing the Main Stage on Sunday. Australian rising star Rakei will also perform on Sunday.

LIMF has also announced the first wave of acts for its Liverpool Next Gen Stage, powered by the LIMF Academy.

Performers will include The Vryll Society, Trudy And The Romance, Zuzu, Jalen N’Gonda, Haarm, Queen Zee, Sub Blue, Astles, Spinn, TV ME, Pale Rider and Neil Noa, with more acts to be announced.

LIMF takes place on July 21 and 22 at Sefton Park. For more information visit http://www.limfestival.com

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists
WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease
SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] This brand new Penneys range is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon

[PICS] This brand new Penneys range is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories

[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories