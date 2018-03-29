Ray BLK joins Liverpool International Music Festival line-up

The festival takes places at Sefton Park over a weekend in July.

Ray BLK and Jordan Rakei have joined the bill for the Liverpool International Music Festival (LIMF).

James Hype, Tom Zanetti and KO Kane have also been added to the line-up for the event, which takes place over a weekend in July.

It has already been announced that Basement Jaxx, Wiley, Jax Jones and Stefflon Don will be among the performers.

Stefflon Don (PA)

Ray BLK, the first ever unsigned artist to be named on BBC’s Sound of… List in 2017, will be gracing the Main Stage on Sunday. Australian rising star Rakei will also perform on Sunday.

LIMF has also announced the first wave of acts for its Liverpool Next Gen Stage, powered by the LIMF Academy.

Performers will include The Vryll Society, Trudy And The Romance, Zuzu, Jalen N’Gonda, Haarm, Queen Zee, Sub Blue, Astles, Spinn, TV ME, Pale Rider and Neil Noa, with more acts to be announced.

LIMF takes place on July 21 and 22 at Sefton Park. For more information visit http://www.limfestival.com

© Press Association 2018