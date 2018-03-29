Tobias Menzies to play Prince Philip in The Crown

29th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The former Game Of Thrones actor will take over from Matt Smith.

Tobias Menzies will join The Crown as Prince Philip, Netflix has announced.

The former Game Of Thrones actor will take over the role from Matt Smith for season three, the streaming service said on Wednesday night.

Olivia Colman was previously named as the replacement for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series.

London-born Menzies, 44, played Edmure Tully in Game Of Thrones and is also known for his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Outlander.

Smith starred opposite Claire Foy for two seasons
Matt Smith starred opposite Claire Foy for two seasons (Ian West/PA)

The announcement came after the series suffered a bout of bad publicity over its gender pay gap when it was revealed Smith was paid more than Foy, who won a Golden Globe for her performance.

Production company Left Bank Pictures apologised to both stars and said they were not aware of how much each were being paid.

© Press Association 2018

