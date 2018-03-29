Louise Redknapp among guest stars for The Keith And Paddy Picture Show

Louise Redknapp swaps her usual elegant style for something a little raunchier in a hilarious Pretty Woman skit on The Keith And Paddy Picture Show.

The Strictly star is one of several celebrities who will join Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness on the second series of the programme, which will return to ITV in April.

The six-part series will see the duo give their hilarious take on iconic movies Pretty Woman, Grease, Top Gun, Jurassic Park and Terminator 2. Gremlins will air as a Christmas 2018 special.

Pretty Woman sees Redknapp as hooker Kit, while Lemon channels Julia Roberts’ character Vivian.

Louise Redknapp in the Pretty Woman skit ITV)

Amanda Holden, Tracy Ann Oberman and Philip Glenister make cameos, with Ainsley Harriot also making a special guest appearance.

Redknapp said: “Apart from being delirious as we filmed on the coldest day of the year, the funniest moment of filming was watching Keith trying to get on a pair of thigh high PVC boots in a pair of mittens!”

Fearne Cotton, Stacey Solomon, Emily Atack and Emma Willis will be the Pink Ladies in Grease, with Marvin Humes as Kenickie. Nicole Scherzinger will play a vocal coach.

Humes warned viewers to look out for his “dodgy American accent”.

He joked: “Expect a lot of collar flicking, and a lot of rubbing my hands through my hair, which I was very, very proud of as I’m getting a bit thin on top. To have a full head of hair was amazing.”

The Grease skit (ITV)

For Top Gun, Lemon and McGuinness will be joined by Sarah Parish, Keith Allen, Marc Warren, Kriss Akabusi and Paul Chuckle.

Terminator 2 features Jaime Winston as John Connor, with Rick Astley making a memorable appearance as the T-1000.

Rick Astley as the T-1000 (ITV)

The 80s singer teased that viewers could expect “mix of Pacino, Di Caprio, De Niro and Pinocchio” from his performance as the T-1000.

Jurassic Park will feature Sally Phillips, Sian Gibson and Shaun Ryder alongside showbiz legend Bernie Clifton.

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show will air on ITV in April 2018.

