Kylie Minogue hopes post-split album shows there is 'no blame'

Kylie Minogue has said she felt “a bit broken” when she was working on her new album following her split from her fiance, but that she hopes fans feel there’s “no blame” in the record.

The singer started working on Golden around the same time she called off her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse, in February 2017.

She told Attitude magazine: “I’m not writing from a place of heartbreak.

“I was a bit broken, I wasn’t feeling very strong at a certain point, and we’ve all been there, we know what that’s like.

“But I tend to bounce back pretty quickly, I’m pragmatic about stuff.

“It’s looking rationally, with heart, with humour, to where I’m at… I hope you can feel on the album there’s no blame, I’m not hanging on to anything.”

Minogue, who turns 50 in May, said the album is her “taking a really good look at where I think I am in my life”.

The Spinning Around singer admitted she does experience anxiety but rather than seek professional help resorts to a more traditional method of healing.

She said: “There are a lot of voices in my head. I guess part of that is our brains, they’re problem solvers, tick tick tick tick tick … (When I’m anxious) I put the kettle on and make a cup of tea … But if I knew the answer I would do it and I would have no anxiety.”

She continued: “I probably would benefit from (counselling) but I don’t really like it.

“My 98-year-old grandma said years ago ‘What you need to is lie flat, and you put your arms up and you just lie like that for 10 minutes’. And she’s so right, so I will. On a video day, during lunch I’ll go ‘Right, phone off, dim the lights’, and try and just be still.”

