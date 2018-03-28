Dominic Littlewood bares all in The Real Full Monty audience

The TV presenter offered returned to the show as a fan but left his clothes at home.

Dominic Littlewood may have returned to The Real Full Monty as an audience member but it did not stop him from getting his kit off.

The TV presenter was among the 2017 line-up and headed to Sheffield to support this year’s celebrity strippers.

As the live show began on ITV on Wednesday evening, Littlewood was seeing sitting naked with just a hat covering his privates.

Presenter Ashley Banjo asked him if he was still “100% beef” referring to a tattoo on Littlewood’s right bumcheek.

The presenter was happy to flash the tattoo for the camera, accidentally offering viewers a glimpse at something else at the same time – although it was covered by a sock.

Viewers on social media spotted the bonus strip.

@Slinehan1 wrote on Twitter: “Saw a glimpse of Dom Littlewood’s little wood there.”

@BonnaBurns posted: “Did I just really see Dom Littlewood’s dick on TV?”

Wey heyyy @DomLittlewood well done — kerri #nufc ⚫⚪ (@pink_lady30) March 28, 2018

@Pink_Lady30 tweeted: “Wey heyyy @DomLittlewood well done.”

Littlewood has previously been diagnosed with prostate cancer and his sister was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fortunately he was handed a bathrobe when he returned to the stage to discuss cancer.

He was in Sheffield to cheer on this year’s line-up which includes The Wanted’s Tom Parker, ex-footballer John Hartson, chef Ainsley Harriot and The Only Way Is Essex’s James Argent.

