In Pictures: Liverpool says tatty-bye to Sir Ken Dodd

28th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Tickling sticks were among the tributes for the comedian who was born and died in the city and whose career spanned seven decades.

Sir Ken Dodd’s funeral has taken place in Liverpool, the city he lived in all his life.

The hearse carrying the comedian made its journey from his Knotty Ash home to the city’s Anglican Cathedral where he was a worshipper.

Thousands including fellow comedians turn out to witness the last journey of the man whose shows would famously go on until the early hours.

Tickling sticks are placed outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd in Knotty Ash (Aaron Chown/PA)
Crowds outside Liverpool Anglican Cathedral watch the funeral service on a big screen (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Ken Dodd’s wife Lady Anne and nephew John Lewis arrive ahead of the funeral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ola Ness, conductor of the Red Rose Concert Band, who used tickling sticks to conduct the orchestra outside Liverpool Anglican Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)
A fan of Sir Ken Dodd holds up a tribute (Peter Byrne/PA)
Children dressed as Diddymen watch the funeral cortege leave (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Order of Service (Peter Byrne/PA)
Floral tributes outside the home of Sir Ken Dodd in Knotty Ash (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Ken Dodd’s coffin is carried out of Liverpool Anglican Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)
The coffin is carried in during the funeral service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ricky Tomlinson was among the mourners (Peter Byrne/PA)
The funeral cortege carries Sir Ken Dodd’s coffin from his home in Knotty Ash (Aaron Chown/PA)
Children dressed as Diddymen follow Sir Ken Dodd’s coffin (Aaron Chown/PA)
A tickling stick shows the way to the cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Floral tributes outside the comedian's home (Aaron Chown/PA)
