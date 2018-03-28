In Pictures: Liverpool says tatty-bye to Sir Ken Dodd

In Pictures: Liverpool says tatty-bye to Sir Ken Dodd28th Mar 18 | Entertainment News
Tickling sticks were among the tributes for the comedian who was born and died in the city and whose career spanned seven decades.
Sir Ken Dodd’s funeral has taken place in Liverpool, the city he lived in all his life.
The hearse carrying the comedian made its journey from his Knotty Ash home to the city’s Anglican Cathedral where he was a worshipper.
Thousands including fellow comedians turn out to witness the last journey of the man whose shows would famously go on until the early hours.
