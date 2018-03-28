Rosario Dawson weighs in on #WhoBitBeyonce

28th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Fans and celebrities alike are mystified as to who dared to allegedly bite the music star.

Actress Rosario Dawson has chimed in on the mystery of who bit Beyonce on the face by joking that the culprit was veteran actress Betty White.

Dawson is the latest star to weigh in on the issue after Tiffany Haddish revealed to GQ magazine that an actress bit the superstar on the face at a party in December 2017.

The Marvel star wrote on Instagram:

Girls Trip star Haddish’s shock revelation has prompted an online witch hunt to track down the alleged offender using the hashtag #whobitbeyonce.

Ok @gq #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn …….side not 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 y'all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That's not going to stop. The Queen 🐝 kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what. To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time. So no matter what she has a Unicorn🦄 that has her back.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

Fans of Beyonce, who refer to themselves as the Beyhive, have pointed the finger at actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan, who have both strenuously denied the claims.

Foster wrote on Instagram that it was “flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce”.

Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.

A post shared by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on

Lathan responded on Twitter writing: “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would have been a love bite.”

Chrissy Teigen joined the pursuit to find the culprit.

The model took to Twitter to say she “cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face”, only to later reveal that she had been informed of the guilty party.

She tweeted: “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH.”

“I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

She went on to joke that when she first heard the news, she had to check with her husband, the singer John Legend, that it wasn’t her.

She tweeted: “You know how much s**t I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with John it wasn’t *me*”

The internet does not seem to be easing up on their quest to uncover who bit Queen B, as she’s affectionately known by fans, with memes circulating on social media.

Fans also called on Beyonce’s sister, Solange, to get involved, with Modern Family actress Ariel Winter referencing video footage of Beyonce’s younger sister attacking her husband Jay-Z in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala.

A representative for Beyonce denied knowledge of the incident to GQ.

© Press Association 2018

