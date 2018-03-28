How many of these Fourth Plinth artworks do you remember?

A look back at the different pieces which have appeared on the Trafalgar Square landmark over the years.

The 12th sculpture to adorn the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square has been unveiled as a recreation of a protective deity destroyed by Islamic State in Iraq.

Over the years, the artworks have ranged from a blue cockerel to living, breathing people given their hour of fame – how many of these do you recall?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (left) with artist David Shrigley at the unveiling of Really Good in 2016 (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Gift Horse by Hans Haacke appeared in 2015 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

German artist Katharina Fritsch unveils Hahn/Cock (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Powerless Structures Fig 101 – a sculpture of a 4.1m-high golden bronze boy astride a rocking horse – appeared in 2012 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Yinka Shonibare unveiled Nelson’s Ship In A Bottle in 2010 (Ian Nicholson/PA)

A memorial statue of Battle of Britain hero Sir Keith Park featured on the fourth plinth in 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA)

In 2009, Steve Pratt was one of a number of people to stand on the fourth plinth for an hour as part of the One and Other art installation (John Stillwell/PA)

Thomas Schutte’s Model for a Hotel 2007 has also occupied the central London spot (Johnny Green/PA)

Marc Quinn’s sculpture of disabled Alison Lapper, called Alison Lapper Pregnant, took the spotlight 13 years ago (John Stillwell/PA)

‘Regardless of History’ by Bill Woodrow took two years to complete before going on display in 2000 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

