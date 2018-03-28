How many of these Fourth Plinth artworks do you remember?28th Mar 18 | Entertainment News
A look back at the different pieces which have appeared on the Trafalgar Square landmark over the years.
The 12th sculpture to adorn the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square has been unveiled as a recreation of a protective deity destroyed by Islamic State in Iraq.
Over the years, the artworks have ranged from a blue cockerel to living, breathing people given their hour of fame – how many of these do you recall?
