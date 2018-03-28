Mike Shinoda to play first UK solo show since death of Chester Bennington

He will appear at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda will play his first solo UK shows at Reading and Leeds Festivals since the death of bandmate Chester Bennington.

The singer committed suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41 and Shinoda released his solo EP Post Traumatic in his honour.

Shinoda has joined the bill for the August festival across two sites alongside Rex Orange Country, Maggie Rogers and Chase Atlantic, as well as comedians Harry Hill, Lee Nelson and Joel Dommett.

He is expected to play a mixture of of old and new material, including the Post Traumatic EP and new music to be released later this year.

They join previously announced stars Kings Of Leon, Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco on the bill.

It was previously announced that Shinoda’s first solo show following Bennington’s death will be at Identity LA festival in Los Angeles on May 12.

I will be playing #IdentityLA2018 on May 12th. *Free* show at Grand Park in downtown LA to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Details: https://t.co/MoP7FC3Z83#PostTraumaticTour pic.twitter.com/9QoLAjW1YT — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) March 26, 2018

Also joining the bill for Reading and Leeds are Death From Above, The Used, Lady Leshurr and Yxng Bane, as well as Big Shaq and Friends and Seann Walsh.

