Qasim Akhtar is saying goodbye to Coronation Street

28th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The actor joined the soap as Zeedan Nazir in 2014.

Coronation Street actor Qasim Akhtar is leaving the soap.

The 26-year-old, who plays Zeedan Nazir, is saying goodbye to the ITV show after four years on the cobbles.

A Coronation Street spokesman said: “Qasim is a talented actor who has been involved in some great storylines during his time on the show.

“We wish him every success for the future.”

Akhtar arrived in Weatherfield in 2014, following parts in programmes such as Shameless and Waterloo Road.

He has been involved in some big stories, including the death of his father Kal in a fire.

In recent weeks his character has been involved in the lesbian romance storyline, as his wife Rana fell for friend Kate Connor.

Details of Zeedan’s exit storyline have yet to be revealed.

© Press Association 2018

