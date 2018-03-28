Coronation Street actor CONFIRMS exit from the show

28th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Details of their exit storyline have yet to be confirmed

Coronation Street actor Qasim Akhtar is leaving the soap.

The 26-year-old, who plays Zeedan Nazir, is saying goodbye to the ITV show after four years on the cobbles.

A Coronation Street spokesman said: “Qasim is a talented actor who has been involved in some great storylines during his time on the show.

“We wish him every success for the future.”

Akhtar arrived in Weatherfield in 2014, following parts in programmes such as Shameless and Waterloo Road.

He has been involved in some big stories, including the death of his father Kal in a fire.

In recent weeks his character has been involved in the lesbian romance storyline, as his wife Rana fell for friend Kate Connor.

Details of Zeedan’s exit storyline have yet to be revealed.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products

[PICS] Lidl Ireland have issued a RECALL for two popular food products
[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories

[PICS] This Easter egg has the LEAST amount of calories
Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

Gardai issue URGENT warning to Irish motorists

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep
One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public

One Born Every Minute midwife who slept with patient's partner left 'devastated' after affair goes public
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease

WARNING: Irish dog owners URGED to look out for deadly disease