'Get it all out' - Paramore singer tells fans to seek therapy if they need help

Paramore singer Hayley Williams has urged people to seek therapy or talk about their problems if they need help, saying she does not know what she would do without it.

The musician – who has been open about battling depression in the past – posted a message on Twitter saying the importance of having counselling or just discussing issues should not be under-estimated.

The 29-year-old told her 5.45 million followers on the site: “Serious moment: if i didn’t go to therapy and/or have a mentor i could talk to about the hard stuff of life then i don’t even want to know what would become of me.

“If you need help, don’t underestimate the power of therapy and conversation. get it all out.”

She finished her tweet by saying: “Love to you today.”

Last year Williams told The Fader magazine that she had struggled with depression and sought treatment after reaching a point where “there wasn’t a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel”.

“I thought, I just wish everything would stop. It wasn’t in the sense of ‘I’m going to take my life’. It was just hopelessness. Like, ‘what’s the point?’

“I don’t think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is,” she said. “Everything hurts.”

