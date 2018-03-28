The calm before the storm: Ben Fogle relaxes with family ahead of Everest climb

The presenter will join Olympian Victoria Pendleton in a bid to scale the world's highest peak

Television presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle shared a quiet moment with his wife and children before he heads to the Himalayas in a bid to conquer Mount Everest.

The presenter, 44, relaxed with partner Marina, son Luda and daughter Iona at their west London home ahead of his challenge to scale the world’s highest peak.

He and former Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Victoria Pendleton are attempting to climb the 8,848 metres (29,029 foot) mountain on the Nepal/Tibet border, in an expedition due to last around a month in April and May.

Ben Fogle and his children Luda (left) and Iona, wearing part of his expedition kit, at their home in west London, before Ben leaves to attempt to climb Mount Everest (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ben Fogle and his wife Marina (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The pair will take on the Earth’s highest mountain for the British Red Cross, and hope to highlight the environmental challenges mountains face.

Fogle has been mounting a social media campaign in recent days to draw attention to their attempt.

On Monday he shared his buttocks with the world in an Instagram post to his 65,500 followers that showed him jumping into an Arctic lake.

On Tuesday he shared a picture of himself in front of a mountain, with the words of the poem Risk, by William Arthur Ward.

The expedition is being supported by the Anything Is Possible initiative launched by Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan.

Fogle and Pendleton are due to arrive in Kathmandu in mid April and take several weeks working their way to Everest base camp before making an attempt on the summit.

© Press Association 2018