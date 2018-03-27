Professor Green brands ex-wife and reality star Millie Mackintosh 'a mistake'

27th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The couple were married from 2013 to 2016.

Professor Green has appeared to refer to his ex-wife Millie Mackinosh as “one bloody mistake I made”.

The musician, real name Stephen Manderson, was married to the reality star from 2013 to 2016 and said he was frustrated that he could not stop being associated with her.

Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards 2015 – London
Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green (Ian West/PA)

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote: “Over three million records sold, a few top 10s including a number one for two weeks… loads of top 40s, tours, shows to god knows how many thousands of people, all off of the back of my hard work, LIVES SAVED by the work I’ve done by putting my own suffering out there to help others through the 7 HIT documentaries I’ve made and all when I started with f**k all.

“No chip on my shoulder about it, just facts – take that in and then try and understand HOW frustrating it is to constantly have my name mentioned next to a person who’s only claim to fame is me.”

He added there were still stories about her that mentioned him “because there isn’t anything else she does of any relevance to speak about. Apart from holiday.”

He continued: “Speak about my work, do that. Criticise it if you want, I’m cool with polarising people, I’ve never wanted everyone to love me. But STOP spinning everything I say to keep bringing up one bloody mistake I made.”

Green also mentioned his newly blonde hair, writing: “And no my hair wasn’t a dare, and I’m probably gonna dye it pink just for LOLs.”

So much on the table – all I wanted was a seat at it 💸

A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on

Mackintosh has been very public about her romance with fellow former Made In Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor.

Sunday strolls ❤️

A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on

The couple announced their engagement in July 2017.

