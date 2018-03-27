Harvey Weinstein's former assistant 'tried to stop him'

27th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Zelda Perkins said she made the movie mogul sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy.

Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant says she tried to prevent him abusing women two decades ago.

Zelda Perkins said she made Weinstein sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy and mend his ways.

Ms Perkins quit Weinstein’s film company in 1998, along with a colleague who accused the movie mogul of trying to rape her.

Zelda Perkins (Ian West/PA)
As part of a settlement, Ms Perkins signed a non-disclosure agreement.

As well as keeping her silent, it committed Weinstein to attend therapy and required the company to act if he made any more payouts over alleged wrongdoing.

Ms Perkins told The Associated Press: “I have no idea if any of the obligations were upheld.”

Ms Perkins is due to give evidence before MPs investigating workplace sexual harassment.

