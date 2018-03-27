Ant McPartlin to feature in pre-recorded Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

27th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The whodunnit also stars Michael Sheen, David Walliams, Joanna Lumley and Emilia Fox.

Ant McPartlin will feature in this weekend’s Saturday Night Takeaway – in a sketch which was pre-recorded for the TV show.

Entitled Saturday Knight Takeaway, it also stars Michael Sheen, David Walliams, Joanna Lumley and Emilia Fox.

Last weekend’s ITV show was postponed and co-host McPartlin, 42, has been charged with drink-driving and returned to rehab.

The Sun said there were talks on whether the pre-recorded whodunnit sketch should continue when Saturday Night Takeaway returns this weekend.

But it was decided that the final two instalments – previous episodes aired earlier in the hit series – should be broadcast.

An insider told the Press Association: “Saturday Knight Takeaway will continue in this week’s show and conclude during the series finale on Saturday 7th April.”

Donnelly, 42, who recently confirmed he is going to be a father, will present the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

McPartlin has taken a step back from his TV commitments and will return to rehab.

He will appear in court on April 4.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Glenda Gilson and Amy Huberman both looked STUNNING in new Zara dress

[PICS] Glenda Gilson and Amy Huberman both looked STUNNING in new Zara dress
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Ireland is about to get it's first official NUDIST beach

Ireland is about to get it's first official NUDIST beach

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aldi reveal INCREDIBLE bargain is returning to Irish stores

Aldi reveal INCREDIBLE bargain is returning to Irish stores
ITV finally respond to rumours that Ant & Dec are to be REPLACED on Im A Celeb

ITV finally respond to rumours that Ant & Dec are to be REPLACED on Im A Celeb
Ireland BRACES itself as 'Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland BRACES itself as 'Grandson of the Beast approaches
SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep