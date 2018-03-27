Female writers lead shortlist for International Dylan Thomas Prize

27th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Six authors have made the shortlist for the 2018 award.

Books shortlisted for the International Dylan Thomas Prize

Stories which capture the mood of the #MeToo movement are in the running for this year’s International Dylan Thomas Prize.

The coveted £30,000 award showcases literature that captures the political zeitgeist of the day.

Works on the 2018 shortlist explore themes including sexual violence, toxic relationships and masculinity.

They include First Love by British novelist Gwendoline Riley, a tale of toxic love and poisonous partnerships which has been shortlisted for the Bailey’s Women’s Prize For Fiction and the Goldsmiths Prize.

Also nominated for the literary prize, the world’s largest for people aged 39 and under writing in English, is Irish debut novelist Sally Rooney, whose Conversations With Friends has been a runaway success.

Cuban-American writer Carmen Maria Machado made the cut for her short story collection Her Body & Other Parties, which explores the eroticism, violence and emotion of the female experience, and debut American novelist Emily Ruskovich has been shortlisted for Idaho, which is about a mother suddenly killing her child.

Zambian-born poet Kayo Chingonyi has been recognised for his debut collection of poetry Kumakanda, which explores the rites of passage boys go through to become men. Thriller author Gabriel Tallent is on the shortlist for his debut novel My Absolute Darling, which has been called “a masterpiece” by Stephen King.

Professor Dai Smith CBE of Swansea University, chair of the judges, said the list is “an amazing showcase of young writing talent from across the globe”.

This year marks the 10th edition of the Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize, and will commemorate 65 years since the death of writer Dylan Thomas.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony at Swansea University’s Great Hall on May 10.

© Press Association 2018

