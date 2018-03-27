Mel and Sue: It's a privilege to host The Generation Game

Comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have assured fans that their version of The Generation Game has “stayed true to the spirit of the original”.

The former Bake Off presenters are hosting a revival of the much-loved vintage game show, which originally began in 1971 with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth at the helm.

“It’s a privilege,” said Giedroyc.

“This is one of the most cherished entertainment shows of all time and we don’t take that lightly.”

Perkins added: “We’ve stayed true to the spirit of the original – we meet great families and we try to give them the best night of their lives.”

The pair grew up watching Sir Bruce Forsyth and said “they don’t make them like that any more”.

“He was the only entertainer we can think of who not only had a catchphrase, but a personalised silhouette – that bent leg, fist to forehead stance,” said Perkins, while Giedroyc called the late star “an utter gentleman”.

The original game show saw different generations of families set challenges in the hope of winning a raft of prizes.

Giedroyc and Perkins made sure to try the challenges themselves.

“After the recordings there was barely a surface of the set that hadn’t been smeared, smashed or gunked by us!” joked Giedroyc.

The Generation Game will be shown on BBC1 on Easter Sunday.

