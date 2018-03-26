'Praise the Lord': Fans say EastEnders is on top form now Kat is back

Fans of the soap want to see even more of Kat.

EastEnders fans have said the soap has returned to form with the reappearance of Kat Slater.

The fan favourite strutted back into Walford last week, sporting her trademark heavy make-up, bright lip gloss and leopard print.

Many people who watch the BBC programme have posted messages online saying it is “at its best” now that the loud-mouthed character is back, and praising EastEnders bosses for arranging her return.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Proper feel like my old #Eastenders is back. Praise the Lord (And Kat).”

“Eastenders bringing back kat slater is the best decision they’ve made this year,” said another.

“THANK GOD someone at #Eastenders has seen sense and brought back Big Mo and Kat Slater. Makes the square SO EXCITING,” tweeted another person.

However, some fans were disappointed not to see more of Kat (Jessie Wallace) in Monday night’s instalment of the soap.

One disgruntled viewer said: “I think having Kat’s return storyline focus more on Mo than her was a mistake. I’m still enjoying her scenes but I just don’t care about Mo.”

“hmm not being funny but after Thursdays ep there should of been more of Kat in that ep,” said another.

As well as wanting more Kat, viewers were vocal on social media about the revelation that Mitch Baker is secretly married.

He was seen hiding a wedding band from Karen, which has left fans fuming.

“Mitch is such a slime ball,” tweeted one outraged fan, while another snapped: “don’t like u mitch not one little bit.”

EastEnders continues on BBC1.

