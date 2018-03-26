Khloe Kardashian shows off her baby bump in new image

26th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star is due to give birth soon.

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian has shared a photograph of her and partner Tristan Thompson lovingly cradling her baby bump.

The black and white image posted on Instagram shows the US reality TV star in lingerie, standing with her back snuggled against basketball player Thompson.

Both are holding Kardashian’s tummy in the adorable snap, which is captioned: “Mommy and Daddy.”

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Kardashian, 33, is expecting a baby girl in the next few weeks.

Earlier this month she shared another image from her shoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova, showing her standing up holding her bump, with a robe hanging off her shoulders.

📸 @sashasamsonova

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Kardashian announced in December that she was expecting her first child, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

Her sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child in February.

© Press Association 2018

