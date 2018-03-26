'Hope this makes you smile' - Ben Fogle shares Arctic skinny-dipping pictures

Ben Fogle offered his Instagram followers some “Monday motivation” by sharing cheeky snaps of him skinny dipping in the Arctic.

The presenter, 44, posted two photographs on the site, one of him naked before taking a dip, and another of him leaping in.

The first image showed Fogle facing away from the camera as he stared at the sea and snow covered rocks, and was captioned: “Monday morning skinny dip in the arctic #mondaymotivation#brassmonkeys.”

The second snap shows Fogle leaping into the air with his arms spread, captured moments before he plunged into the water.

“Hope this makes you smile,” he wrote.

“Cold is weakness leaving the body.”

Fogle is shortly heading to Nepal where he is set to scale Mount Everest with Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton.

He said it was his childhood dream but that it would be “the biggest, toughest challenge of my life”.

He said: “We have spent the last two years training for this attempt and I hope we can inspire others to pursue their own dreams and goals. Our message to you all is that with diligent planning and preparation and with focus, drive and determination, Anything is Possible. The sky is the limit.

“Don’t be detracted by the doubters and the cynics. Turn the ‘don’t’, ‘can’t, ‘won’t’ into the ‘do’, ‘can’ and ‘will’. There is so much anger and negativity in the world.

“I hope our journey can bring some light, inspiration and happiness to those that follow us.”

He went on: “This journey is for all those that were told or thought they wouldn’t amount to anything in life. I flunked school. I failed my exams. I never made any of the school sports teams. I was rejected from jobs. I dropped out of university.

“But I NEVER stopped dreaming. There are so many reasons not to do it, but I want to inspire my children to pursue their own dreams.”

