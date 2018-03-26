Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to late mother on X Factor anniversary

He first auditioned for the singing show eight years ago.

Louis Tomlinson has paid tribute to his late mother as he marked eight years since his first audition for The X Factor.

The One Direction star’s mother Johannah Deakin died in December 2016 at the age of 43 after a long battle with leukaemia.

Johannah Deakin (Family handout)

Tomlinson, 26, wrote on Twitter: “8 years today I went for my first audition on the X factor. Thanks you to my beautiful mum for talking me into going! Thank you to each and every person who’s ever supported !”

It was during the X Factor auditions that Tomlinson was teamed with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik to form One Direction.

The band are currently on an extended hiatus while they pursue solo careers after the departure of Malik from the line-up.

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tomlinson released his first solo single, Just Hold On with DJ Steve Aoki, three days after Deakin’s death and performed it live for the first time during the X Factor finale, dedicating it to his late mother.

