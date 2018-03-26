Paul Gambaccini cancels UK tour after shingles diagnosis

26th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

He was due to embark on a 21-date tour.

Broadcaster Paul Gambaccini has postponed his upcoming tour due to illness.

The DJ, 68, was due to begin a 21-date tour starting on April 6, called An Evening With Paul Gambaccini (subtitled The Great Gambo – The Professor Of Pop), during which he planned to discuss his 2013 arrest as part of Operation Yewtree.

He told the Press Association: “I have been living with shingles for the past month. I was diagnosed on February 23.”

Describing the illness as “draining”, he added: “I would recommend when people come of age to have the vaccine.”

The tour was expected to lift the lid on the star’s life story, with an audience Q&A and discussion of darker times, including the Operation Yewtree allegations.

The American-born presenter was arrested in October 2013 over a sexual assault claim, allegations which he denied, and spent a year on bail before being told he would not face charges because of insufficient evidence.

Gambaccini, who became a UK citizen in 2005, is taking action against the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service.

Promoter Norwell Lapley Productions confirmed the tour will be rescheduled and the individual venues will handle refunds.

© Press Association 2018

