Bafta-winning movie on bill for first Festival of Commonwealth Film

26th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

I Am Not A Witch is one of seven films in the line-up.

Bafta-winning I Am Not A Witch will feature in the line-up for the inaugural Festival of Commonwealth Film to celebrate movies from across the commonwealth.

The event will include seven feature films and a programme of shorts that focus on human rights.

I Am Not A Witch won the Bafta for outstanding feature debut by a British writer, director or producer for Rungano Nyoni and Emily Morgan.

Also in the line-up will be My Pure Land, which was the UK’s official 2018 entry for the best foreign language film category at the Oscars, and Simshar, about a Maltese fishing boat disaster, which was Malta’s first Oscar entry.

Another film on the bill will be Lipstick Under My Burkha, from India, which was originally refused certification by the country’s censors for its “lady-oriented” story about four women exploring their sexuality.

The short film programme will include two from first-time writer-directors in Papua New Guinea, and two from Tonga, one by renowned women’s rights advocate ‘Ofa-Ki-Levuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki.

The Festival of Commonwealth Film will take place on April 14 and 15 at the British Museum in London and tickets are available to the public at www.fcfilm.net.

© Press Association 2018

