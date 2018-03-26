Alfie Boe joins line-up for new classical music festival

Fans will be able to enjoy the music at the Temple Island Meadows location in the Oxfordshire countryside.

Singer Alfie Boe, composer and musician Sir Karl Jenkins and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra are among the confirmed acts for brand new classical music festival By The River.

The one-day event, held in association with Classic FM, will take place on Saturday August 11 in Henley-on-Thames and will be hosted by Classic FM presenters John Suchet and Margherita Taylor.

Other acts on the line-up for the inaugural festival include soprano Laura Wright, classical guitarist Milos, choral ensemble London Voices and the Royal Marines Band.

The festival, which will take place at Henley’s Temple Island Meadows, will feature state-of-the-art production and visuals to accompany the musical performances and will conclude with a fireworks display.

Neil Wyatt, director of By The River, said: “We’re delighted to present some of the greatest classical performers in the world at one of the most unique and beautiful festival sites in the UK, and we’re excited to partner with Classic FM to make it happen.

“It’s going to be an unmissable and glorious evening of music in the summertime.”

The festival announcement comes after it was confirmed the Classic Brit Awards is returning this year after a five-year break.

