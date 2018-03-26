Charlotte Gainsbourg: The next generation are confused about 'how to seduce'

26th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The singer and screen star welcomed the MeToo movement, saying it is 'wonderful' that women are talking.

Charlotte Gainsbourg has said the next generation are confused about “how to seduce” in today’s climate.

The 46-year-old singer and screen star welcomed the MeToo movement, saying “it’s a wonderful thing that women are talking”.

But in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the Nymphomaniac actress criticised what she called “the extreme”.

And the French-British star, the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, said the next generation are confused.

“I do have the impression it’s very hard for boys to know what to do, how to seduce a girl and the other way around also.

“It’ll be very touchy grounds,” she said.

Catherine Deneuve (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Catherine Deneuve (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She would not have supported a letter signed by 100 French women, including Catherine Deneuve, which said accusations since the Harvey Weinstein scandal have gone too far.

“I agree with wanting to oppose witch-hunts … but it was the worst timing,” she said.

The actress added: “Harassment must be the same everywhere, but we have a different culture for sure (in France).

“So it’s easy for us as women to see what’s going on in America and in the UK and laugh a little about it, and find it a little extreme.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness
SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

SHOCK exit for EastEnders character as theyre set to die in their sleep

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbroken mum issues URGENT warning about baby headbands

Heartbroken mum issues URGENT warning about baby headbands
[WATCH] The Ireland's Got Talent finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The Ireland's Got Talent finalists have been REVEALED
[PIC] Kathryn Thomas announces birth of first child with ADORABLE snap

[PIC] Kathryn Thomas announces birth of first child with ADORABLE snap
The winner of Ireland's Got Talent has been REVEALED

The winner of Ireland's Got Talent has been REVEALED