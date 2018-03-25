'Delighted' Dec Donnelly confirms he is going to be a father

Dec thanked his fans for all their lovely messages.

Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall are expecting their first baby together.

The presenter, 42, confirmed the happy news on Twitter following reports the couple were having a baby.

He shared a black and white image of the parents-to-be on their wedding day, and wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages.

“The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child.

“Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it D x.”

Donnelly and Astall tied the knot in 2015, with the presenter’s friend and Saturday Night Takeaway co-host Ant McPartlin as best man.

This weekend the programme was postponed after McPartlin, 42, was charged with drink-driving following his arrest on March 18, and returned to rehab. McPartlin will appear in court on April 4.

